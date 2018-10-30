Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Haupt joins Lathrop Gage bankruptcy team

Haupt joins Lathrop Gage bankruptcy team

By: Staff Report October 30, 2018

Robert Haupt has joined Lathrop Gage’s Kansas City office as a partner in the bankruptcy, restructuring and creditors’ rights team. Haupt formerly ran Haupt Law, a full-service commercial litigation and bankruptcy law firm in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He co-founded and developed the National Litigation Law Group, PLLC, a nationwide, high-volume legal services firm. Haupt received his law ...

