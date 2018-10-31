Quantcast
Bankruptcy: Chapter 7- Denial of Discharge- Failure to Keep Records

By: Staff Report October 31, 2018

Where debtors' failure to maintain adequate records to allow the bankruptcy court to determine the value of the transactions between debtors and creditor jeweler, bankruptcy court was justified in denying charge. Judgment is affirmed. In re: Dykes (MLW No. 72253/Case No. 18-6006 - 12 pages) (Eighth Circuit, Bankruptcy Appellate Panel, Schermer, J.) Appealed from U.S. Bankruptcy Court, ...

