Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Brown & James shareholder to lead national defense group

Brown & James shareholder to lead national defense group

By: Staff Report October 31, 2018

Philip L. Willman, shareholder and principal at Brown & James, has been named president-elect of DRI, The Voice of the Defense Bar. Willman, who has been a member of DRI since 1985, will be president of the group in 2019. DRI, originally known as the Defense Research Institute, is the largest international membership organization of attorneys and in-house ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo