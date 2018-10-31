Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Leawood lawyer imprisoned for tax evasion

Leawood lawyer imprisoned for tax evasion

By: Staff Report October 31, 2018

A Leawood, Kansas, attorney was sentenced on Oct. 29 to 18 months in federal prison and ordered to pay about $202,000 in restitution for federal tax evasion. David B. Mandelbaum, 58, pleaded guilty in August to concealing assets and income in an effort to keep the Internal Revenue Service from collecting more than $132,000 in taxes ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo