Finalists named for St. Louis County judgeship

Finalists named for St. Louis County judgeship

By: Staff Report November 1, 2018

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission has nominated Lorne J. Baker, Kenneth M. Brison and Diane M. Monahan for an associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County. The commission interviewed 30 applicants during two days. Gov. Mike Parson has 60 days to choose an appointee to succeed Judge John N. Borbonus III, who was recently elevated ...

