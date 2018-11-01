Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Groundskeeper accepts reduced $78 million Monsanto verdict

Groundskeeper accepts reduced $78 million Monsanto verdict

By: Associated Press November 1, 2018

A Northern California groundskeeper said that he will accept a judge's reduced verdict of $78 million against Monsanto after a jury found the company's weed killer caused his cancer. DeWayne Johnson's attorney formally informed the San Francisco Superior Court that he would not contest the judge's decision to reduce a jury's original $289 million award. Johnson could ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo