Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Homeowners lose case against pot-business neighbor

Homeowners lose case against pot-business neighbor

By: Associated Press November 1, 2018

A federal jury has ruled against a Colorado couple who claimed that a marijuana-growing operation hurt the value of their property with sweeping mountain views in a case that was closely watched by the U.S. cannabis industry. Jurors reached their verdict in Denver on Wednesday after deliberating for about half a day. It was the first time ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo