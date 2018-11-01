Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Kansas student gets $1.3M settlement after being dragged by truck

Kansas student gets $1.3M settlement after being dragged by truck

By: David Baugher November 1, 2018

A Kansas woman who suffered extensive injuries after a passing pickup truck struck and dragged her will receive a $1.3 million settlement in Missouri. Plaintiff Amber Wilhelm was in a crosswalk at an intersection in Manhattan, Kansas, when a Chevy Silverado driven by Nicolas Blaha hit her, pulling Wilhelm about 130 feet, according to a medical ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo