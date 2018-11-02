Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Appellate court limits hearsay exception for abuse cases

Appellate court limits hearsay exception for abuse cases

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com November 2, 2018

The Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District ruled that a hearsay exception long recognized in child-abuse cases has its limits. Greene County Circuit Judge Calvin R. Holden terminated the parental rights of a man referred to in the opinion as D.K.T. The state had taken custody of his two children, currently 5 and 6 years old, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo