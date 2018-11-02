Quantcast
Applications sought for Trout vacancy

Applications sought for Trout vacancy

By: Staff Report November 2, 2018

The 16th Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert L. Trout. Trout retired Nov. 1 after 31 years on the bench. The deadline for applications is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30. The commission will meet Jan. 9, and, if necessary, Jan. 23 at the Missouri ...

