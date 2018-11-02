Quantcast
Arbitration: Enforceability of Agreement- Delegation Provision- MHRA Action

Arbitration: Enforceability of Agreement- Delegation Provision- MHRA Action

November 2, 2018

Where an employer appealed the denial of its motion to compel arbitration in employee's age discrimination action brought under the Missouri Human Rights Act, the judgment is affirmed because the employee specifically challenged the delegation provision of the dispute resolution program, and the employer failed to establish that the parties agreed to arbitrate the issue ...

