Civil Rights: §1983-Dismissal-Prosecutorial Immunity

By: Staff Report November 2, 2018

Plaintiff appealed the district court’s order dismissing his pro se §1983 complaint. The district court determined that plaintiff’s claim was barred by absolute prosecutorial immunity. Where defendants were entitled to prosecutorial immunity, district court properly dismissed §1983 civil rights claim. Judgment is affirmed. Davis v. Daniel (MLW No. 72201/Case No 18-1903 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, ...

