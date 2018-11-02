Quantcast
Sikeston hospital faulted for misplaced catheter

Sikeston hospital faulted for misplaced catheter

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com November 2, 2018

A Scott County jury awarded nearly $870,000 to the family of a man who died after suffering a year of complications from prostate surgery at a Sikeston hospital. Roosevelt Rhoden underwent a transurethral resection of the prostate at Missouri Delta Medical Center in October 2012. He reported abdominal pain shortly after the surgery. Doug Dowd of ...

