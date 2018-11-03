Quantcast
Appellate Practice: Dismissal- Civil-Rights Claim

By: Staff Report November 3, 2018

Where appellant challenged the dismissal of her civil-rights action, the judgment is affirmed because the district court properly granted the motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim. Judgment is affirmed. Black v. Life Unlimited/Concern Care (MLW No. 72221/Case No. 18-1258 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District ...

