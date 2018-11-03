Quantcast
Appellate Practice: Inadequate Brief- Unemployment-Compensation Case

Appellate Practice: Inadequate Brief- Unemployment-Compensation Case

By: Staff Report November 3, 2018

Where the brief of a pro se claimant, who argued that she showed good cause for failing to participate in her appeals tribunal hearing, failed to include a fair and concise statement of facts and the argument section did not contain points relied on that identify the issues for review, the brief substantially failed to ...

