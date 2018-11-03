Quantcast
Appellate Practice: Jurisdiction- Collateral-Order Doctrine- Recusal Motion

November 3, 2018

Where appellants challenged the denial of motions for recusal in a civil-rights action, such orders are not immediately appealable, and the collateral-order doctrine was not applicable, so the appeal is dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. Appeal is dismissed. Campbell v. Baylard, Billington, Dempsey & Jensen, P.C. (MLW No. 72222/Case No. 18-1664 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of ...

