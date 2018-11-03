Quantcast
Home / Practice Areas / Bankruptcy Law / Bankruptcy: Investment Loss- Consent Order- Causation

Bankruptcy: Investment Loss- Consent Order- Causation

By: Staff Report November 3, 2018

Where appellant investors challenged an order dismissing their adversary complaint in a Chapter 7 case, the judgment is affirmed because the bankruptcy court did not err in finding that no debt to the investors resulted from a consent order issued by the enforcement section of the Missouri Securities Division of the secretary of state in ...

