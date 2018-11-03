Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Civil Rights: Excessive Force- Taser Use- Qualified Immunity

Civil Rights: Excessive Force- Taser Use- Qualified Immunity

By: Staff Report November 3, 2018

Where the parents of a man, who died from heart complications after officers used a Taser on him as he attacked his girlfriend while he was high on methamphetamine, brought claims of excessive force and state-law assault and battery and negligence, the exclusion of unsworn statements from on-the-scene paramedics was proper according to precedent, and ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo