Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief- Effectiveness Of Counsel

By: Staff Report November 3, 2018

Where a defendant in a second-degree murder case alleged facts unrefuted by the record that would have supported a charge of voluntary manslaughter, which he claimed his counsel did not discuss with him, the motion court erred in denying him an evidentiary hearing on his ineffective-assistance-of-counsel claim because the record did not refute his claim ...

