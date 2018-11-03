Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Revocation Sentence- Consideration Of Range

Criminal Law: Revocation Sentence- Consideration Of Range

By: Staff Report November 3, 2018

Where a defendant, who challenged a 60-month revocation sentence, argued that the district court failed to consider the policy-statement range of imprisonment, the facts showed that the court properly considered the range, and the judgment is affirmed because the defendant also did not show that the court relied on unproven, disputed allegations at sentencing or ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo