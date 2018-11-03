Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sentencing- Above-Guidelines-Range Term- Substantive Unreasonableness

By: Staff Report November 3, 2018

Defendant was resentenced, with the district court imposing an above-guidelines-range term of incarceration. Defendant appealed, arguing that his sentence was procedurally and substantively unreasonable. Where district court did not abuse its discretion in deciding to vary a sentence upward based on defendant’s criminal history, defendant did not have an unreasonable sentence imposed. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. McMillan ...

