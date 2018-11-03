Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Employer-Employee: Disability Discrimination- Corrections Officer- Ability to Perform Essential Job Functions

Employer-Employee: Disability Discrimination- Corrections Officer- Ability to Perform Essential Job Functions

By: Staff Report November 3, 2018

Plaintiff was a 56-year-old woman employed as a corrections officer. Plaintiff was injured during inmate encounters and required surgery. Plaintiff requested transfer to the DMV to accommodate her permanent injuries, but defendant terminated her employment because she could not resume her regular duties and because no transfer positions were available. Where plaintiff could not perform essential ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo