Environmental: CERCLA- Nuisance- Negligence

Environmental: CERCLA- Nuisance- Negligence

By: Staff Report November 3, 2018

Plaintiff appealed the dismissal of his second amended complaint, asserting state law claims for nuisance and negligence and a claim under CERCLA. Where plaintiff’s claims were without merit, district court properly dismissed the second amended complaint. Judgment is affirmed. Smith v. Republic Services., Inc. (MLW No. 72200/Case No 17-3327 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, ...

