Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Immigration: Deportation- Reopening of Proceedings- Adjustment of Status

Immigration: Deportation- Reopening of Proceedings- Adjustment of Status

By: Staff Report November 3, 2018

Petitioners, citizens of India, moved to reopen their deportation proceedings to pursue an adjustment of their status. The BIA denied the motion. Where an alien could file only a statutory motion to reopen removal proceedings within 90 days of the final removal order, BIA correctly denied petitioner’s motion, filed seven years after a final administrative order, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo