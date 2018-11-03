Quantcast
Negligence: Motor-Vehicle Accident- Exclusive Remedy of Workers' Compensation- Dual Employment

Negligence: Motor-Vehicle Accident- Exclusive Remedy of Workers’ Compensation- Dual Employment

By: Staff Report November 3, 2018

Plaintiff was injured when defendant fell asleep at the wheel of their tractor-trailer. Defendant was transporting goods as an independent contractor and mentoring plaintiff for the carrier’s training program. The district court dismissed plaintiff’s claim as barred by the workers’ compensation benefits he received from the carrier, concluding plaintiff was a dual employee of the ...

