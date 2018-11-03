Quantcast
Real Property: Lead Pollution- Statute Of Limitations- Capable Of Ascertainment

By: Staff Report November 3, 2018

Where a property owner brought claims of strict liability, negligence and breach of lease against former tenants, arguing that their business caused lead pollution, summary judgment for the defendant tenants is reversed and remanded because there was a genuine dispute about when the property owner’s damages were capable of ascertainment, so the trial court erred ...

