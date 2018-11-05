Quantcast
Arbitration: Enforceability Of Agreement- Delegation Provision- MHRA Action

Arbitration: Enforceability Of Agreement- Delegation Provision- MHRA Action

By: Staff Report November 5, 2018

Where an employer appealed the denial of its motion to compel arbitration in employee’s age-discrimination action brought under the Missouri Human Rights Act, the judgment is affirmed because the employee specifically challenged the delegation provision of the dispute-resolution program, and the employer failed to establish that the parties agreed to arbitrate the issue of arbitrability. Judgment ...

