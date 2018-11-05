Quantcast
Court disbars Princeton attorney

By: Jessica Shumaker November 5, 2018

The Missouri Supreme Court on Oct. 30 disbarred a Princeton attorney after finding she failed to adequately communicate with her client and knowingly made false statements to the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel. The court found Jennifer A. George guilty of professional misconduct for violating rules regarding diligence, communication, confidentiality of information, safekeeping property and declining ...
