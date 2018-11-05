Quantcast
Criminal Law: Hearsay- Outside Confession- Jury Instruction

Criminal Law: Hearsay- Outside Confession- Jury Instruction

By: Staff Report November 5, 2018

Where a defendant in a first-degree murder case challenged the trial court’s refusal to allow evidence that another person had confessed to the double murder, the defendant failed to establish that the hearsay statements were exonerating, and the statements also failed to meet the three required indicia of reliability, so the judgment is affirmed because ...

