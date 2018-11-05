Quantcast
Criminal Law: Newly Discovered Evidence- Continuance- Absence Of Witness

Criminal Law: Newly Discovered Evidence- Continuance- Absence Of Witness

By: Staff Report November 5, 2018

Where a defendant argued that the trial court abused its discretion in denying his motion for a continuance to present newly discovered evidence in an involuntary-manslaughter case, the judgment is reversed and remanded because the denial of extra time to secure a witness was unreasonable and prejudicial. Judgment is reversed and remanded. State v. Gray (MLW No. ...

