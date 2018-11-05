Quantcast
Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief- DNA Testing

By: Staff Report November 5, 2018

Where a defendant in a statutory-rape and sodomy case challenged the denial of his post-conviction motion for DNA testing, the judgment is affirmed because the defendant did not plead that the technology for the testing was not reasonably available at the time of his trial, or that he or his trial counsel was unaware of ...

