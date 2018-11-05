Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Southern District / Domestic Relations: Termination of Parental Rights- Abuse and Neglect- Sufficiency of Evidence

Domestic Relations: Termination of Parental Rights- Abuse and Neglect- Sufficiency of Evidence

By: Staff Report November 5, 2018

Defendant’s parental rights to his children were terminated after the trial court found, based on video interviews of the children’s half-siblings, that defendant committed physical and emotional abuse of the children. On appeal, defendant challenged the admission of the interviews and the sufficiency of the evidence supporting termination of his parental rights. Where defendant’s children’s half-siblings’ ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo