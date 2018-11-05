Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Driver gets $300K for injuries incurred during police arrest

Driver gets $300K for injuries incurred during police arrest

By: Nicholas Phillips November 5, 2018

A plaintiff in the federal Eastern District of Missouri has settled a lawsuit against a Missouri city and three of its police officers for $300,000, according to the plaintiff’s attorney, J.C. Pleban of Pleban & Petruska Law in St. Louis. Pleban declined to name the parties or provide any identifying case information. The lawsuit stemmed from an ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo