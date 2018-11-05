Elections: Voter Identification- Enforcement- Insufficient Appropriation

Quantcast
By: Staff Report November 5, 2018

Where appellants sued the state challenging the enforcement of the personal-identification requirements of a voter-identification law, judgment as a matter of law for the state is reversed and remanded because the appellants’ petition sufficiently pleaded the insufficiency of the state’s appropriation. Judgment is reversed and remanded. Missouri State Conference of The National Association for the Advancement of ...

