Lathrop adds associates in Kansas City area

Lathrop adds associates in Kansas City area

By: Staff Report November 5, 2018

Lathrop Gage has added associates Brian N. Lynn and Kyle J. Craig in the Kansas City area. Lynn is part of the firm’s wealth strategies team in the Kansas City office. He earned his law degree from the University of Kansas in 2018. Craig joins the firm’s real estate team in Overland Park, Kansas. He previously served ...

