Missouri Lawyers Media to present 16 awards for legal innovation

For the first time, Missouri Lawyers Media will celebrate attorneys and businesses from around the state with its Top Legal Innovation Awards for their work to drive new practice areas, services and business strategies.

Sixteen inaugural awards will be presented to honorees in three categories:

Emerging practice areas, saluting firms or attorneys who identify and support a practice area in an emerging legal field and are among the first to develop expertise

Law firm business changes, recognizing business strategy that demonstrates innovation and relevance to meet the changing needs of clients

New services or products that support Missouri’s legal community with innovative and high-utility tools that assist the work of an attorney

Honorees include attorneys and entrepreneurs who have developed technologies that simplify and enhance the work of attorneys. Missouri Lawyers Media will present the awards on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at The Gallery event space and The Kill Devil Club in Kansas City.

Honorees for emerging practice areas include:

John Tyler, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation

Korb W. Maxwell and Nancy M. Hawes, Polsinelli

Maureen Brady, McShane & Brady

Sanford J. Boxerman, Capes Sokol

Honorees for law firm business changes include:

Kirk A. Damman, Lewis Rice

Matt Kitzi, Armstrong Teasdale/ATGS Compliance Solutions

Philip Kirkpatrick, Rabobank

Honorees for new services or products that support Missouri’s legal community include:

Manu Stephen, Inventr

Anne Post, Xakia Technologies

Deborah C. Weaver, Alaris

Drew Winship, Juristat

Jaimee Hall/Sara Stock, Legal Back Office

Michael D. Fielding, Husch Blackwell

Quinn Murphy, Sandberg, Phoenix & von Gontard

Richard R. Lozano, Monikur

PohlmanUSA, MyCase

For more information on the Top Legal Innovation Awards or the event, click here.