Rep. Walker honored for health care leadership

By: Staff Report November 5, 2018

State Rep. Cora Faith Walker, D-Ferguson, has been honored by the Missouri Primary Care Association with a 2018 Champion of Community Health Centers Award for her work as a legislator on health care issues. Walker, an attorney first elected in 2016, was recognized for her leadership and support for community-based health services for all underserved populations ...

