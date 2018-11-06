Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Court upholds $10M judgment against Kansas City

Court upholds $10M judgment against Kansas City

By: Jessica Shumaker November 6, 2018

The Western District Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld a $10.2 million judgment against Kansas City for the city’s 2010 decision to end a trash-rebate program that had been in place since the 1970s, in violation of an agreement between multi-family building owners and the city.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo