Gust appointed as probate commissioner

Gust appointed as probate commissioner

By: Staff Report November 6, 2018

Probate Circuit Judge Ellen Levy has appointed William J. Gust to a four-year term as probate commissioner for the 21st Judicial Circuit. He fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Commissioner Robert Weis. Prior to his appointment, Gust was a shareholder at Polsinelli. He has more than a decade of experience in trust and estate ...

