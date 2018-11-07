Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Administrative: Disability Insurance and SSI- Denial of Benefits Application- Evidence of Limitation in Ability to Work

Administrative: Disability Insurance and SSI- Denial of Benefits Application- Evidence of Limitation in Ability to Work

By: Staff Report November 7, 2018

Where ALJ found petitioner's testimony concerning her medical and physical limitations to be not entirely credible, ALJ was not required to ask vocational expert about hypothetical limitations or determine petitioner's residual functional capacity according to alleged limitations. Judgment is affirmed. Nash v. Commissioner, Social Security Administration (MLW No. 72267/Case No. 17-1726 - 6 pages) (U.S. Court of ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo