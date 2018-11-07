Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / BNSF mostly at fault for worker’s injury, jury finds

BNSF mostly at fault for worker’s injury, jury finds

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly November 7, 2018

A Greene County jury has awarded more than $5 million to a 44-year-old former railroad worker injured in a 2015 fall at a Springfield rail yard. The 10 jurors deemed that defendant BNSF Railway Co. was 80 percent at fault in plaintiff James Mitchell’s claim that his fall was caused by a broken handrail. That accounted ...

