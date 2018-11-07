Quantcast
St. Louis County voters oust Judge Judy Draper

By: Nicholas Phillips November 7, 2018

St. Louis County voters declined Tuesday to retain Associate Circuit Judge Judy Preddy Draper, making her the fourth judge dismissed by voters since the adoption of Missouri’s Nonpartisan Court Plan in 1940. Draper lost her seat on the bench after 51.8 percent of voters opted not to retain her, according to the unofficial results published by ...

