Four Polsinelli attorneys elected as shareholders

Four Polsinelli attorneys elected as shareholders

By: Staff Report November 8, 2018

Four Missouri attorneys for Polsinelli have been elected as shareholders for the firm. They are Bradley R. Gardner, Kansas City, in the firm’s loan enforcement practice; Cullin B. Hughes, Kansas City, and William P. Hoffman, St. Louis, both in the firm’s health care alignment and organizations practice; and Alexia L. Norris, Kansas City, in the firm’s ...

