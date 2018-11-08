Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Mother’s share of wrongful-death settlement found ‘grossly inadequate’

Mother’s share of wrongful-death settlement found ‘grossly inadequate’

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com November 8, 2018

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ordered a St. Louis judge to reapportion a wrongful-death settlement, saying a 2 percent share for the decedent’s once-estranged mother was “grossly inadequate.” Nicklaus Macke, 25, died in a car crash on April 25, 2017. His father, Loren Macke, reached a $500,000 settlement with the insurer for the allegedly ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo