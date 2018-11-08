Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Motorcyclist settles after St. Charles crash

Motorcyclist settles after St. Charles crash

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly November 8, 2018

A 22-year-old Wentzville motorcyclist injured in an August 2016 collision with an SUV in St. Charles has settled a suit against the other driver for $800,000. Brandon R. Mersch was driving his 2003 Honda CBR sport bike on northbound Fifth Street near the entrance ramp for eastbound Interstate 70 when he was hit by a 2006 ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo