Domestic Relations: Child Custody- Court’s Termination of Jurisdiction- Late Filing of Appeal

By: Staff Report November 9, 2018

Where father failed to assert facts demonstrating the untimely appeal was not due to father's culpable conduct and where the juvenile court's termination of custody left no determination for appellate review and left father In same position as prior to the exercise of jurisdiction, appeal was dismissed as moot. In the Interest of: A.L.R., a minor ...

