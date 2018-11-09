Quantcast
Judge approves fees in Trinity Lutheran case

By: Jessica Shumaker November 9, 2018

A federal judge has approved $433,791 in attorneys’ fees and expenses in the case of a Columbia church whose suit against the state of Missouri went before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2017.

