Reinker, Hamilton & Piper adds litigation associate

By: Staff Report November 9, 2018

Molly E. Dougherty has joined Reinker, Hamilton & Piper in Richmond Heights as an associate who will assist with the firm’s civil litigation practice. Dougherty will focus primarily on landlord-tenant law, real estate law, creditor’s rights and community-association law. She earned her law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law.

