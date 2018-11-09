Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Some conservatives seek to amend Constitution

Some conservatives seek to amend Constitution

By: Associated Press November 9, 2018

As the 2018 midterm elections fade from memory, some on the political right are working to cement change by amending the Constitution. And to the mounting alarm of others on all parts of the spectrum, they want to bypass the usual process. They're pushing for an unprecedented Constitutional convention of the states. While opponents are afraid ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo