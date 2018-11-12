Quantcast
After $30 million overhaul, Soldiers Memorial reopened

By: Associated Press November 12, 2018

A memorial to St. Louis area service members who have died in war was mostly neglected and ignored for years — but not anymore. The memorial, which was erected in 1936 and dedicated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, has undergone a two-year, $30 million renovation that more than doubled its exhibit space, added air conditioning, new ...

